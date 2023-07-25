Cowboys, Trevon Diggs agree on extension as Zack Martin becomes camp holdout, AP sources say

The Dallas Cowboys have settled one of their looming situations with contracts just as another gets interesting

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By SCHUYLER DIXON – Associated Press
45 minutes ago
X

The Dallas Cowboys have settled one of their looming situations with contracts just as another gets interesting.

Dallas and cornerback Trevon Diggs agreed Tuesday, the reporting day for training camp, on a $97 million, five-year contract extension, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.

The Diggs news came just as right guard Zack Martin officially became a camp holdout, with another person telling the AP the six-time All-Pro didn't report to camp as he seeks a reworked contract.

Both people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the matters weren't being discussed publicly.

Diggs led the NFL and tied the franchise record with 11 interceptions in 2021. As a second-round pick, he is entering the final year of his four-year rookie deal this season. The $19.4 million per-year average on the extension is among the top six in the league.

Martin is one of the best offensive linemen in the NFL, but only eighth among the highest-paid guards with an annual average of $14 million on the extension he signed five years ago. The 32-year-old has two years remaining on his deal.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

NEW DETAILS: What they’re saying about the new UPS-Teamsters labor deal1h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Fulton DA: Keep Trump grand jury report under wraps — for now
1h ago

Credit: Handout

UPDATE: Minister arrested in 1975 cold case lived quietly in Cobb for 18 years
37m ago

Credit: Katelyn Myrick

What we learned aboard Cumberland’s free, self-driving bus
2h ago

Credit: Katelyn Myrick

What we learned aboard Cumberland’s free, self-driving bus
2h ago

Credit: Special

Hugh Carter Jr., ex-White House staffer and relative of Jimmy, dies
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Google rebounds from unprecedented drop in ad drop with a resurgence that pushes tock...
5m ago
Correction: Big Peanut story
5m ago
Stock market today: Wall Street rises to 15-month high as earnings reports roll in
6m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Why Braves traded for Pierce Johnson, Taylor Hearn, and are they done dealing?
22h ago
Channel 2 Action News partners with groups for school supply drive
Asian store in Duluth a social media-fueled sensation
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top