Cowboys test character again with Ole Miss rusher Williams

Joseph's attorney has said his client was an unarmed passenger in the vehicle and “found himself in a situation that escalated without his knowledge or consent.” The NFL is investigating the case under its personal-conduct policy.

Asked before the draft about taking fewer risks more recently in 33 years as owner and general manager, Jones said, “That type of thing, that decision on off-the-field issues, I’m probably a little more conservative than I was 15 years ago.”

Pressed on how comfortable he was with the Joseph selection last year, Jones said, “Let’s be real clear, I haven’t said if I was comfortable or uncomfortable.”

Williams was a third-team All-American last season after setting an Ole Miss record with 12 1/2 sacks. He tied for 10th nationally with four forced fumbles.

The defensive pick by the Cowboys came after they took Tulsa offensive lineman Tyler Smith in the first round. Dallas drafted South Carolina receiver Jalen Tolbert with the 88th overall pick in the third round.

The Dallas defense had a dramatic turnaround under first-year coordinator Dan Quinn last season. The opportunistic unit led the NFL with 34 takeaways.

Williams could have a chance to start opposite DeMarcus Lawrence, a 2014 second-round choice who is returning on a reworked contract three years after signing a $105 million, five-year deal.

“They're going to get a player that wants to play, wants to win, wants to do his job, wants to go over and beyond,” Williams said. “I'm just ready. I can talk about it, but I'm just ready to show it.”

The Cowboys added free agent defensive end Dante Fowler, a 2015 first-rounder, and have high hopes for Dorance Armstrong after re-signing one of their fourth-round picks from 2018.

Williams joined Ole Miss after recording 17 1/2 sacks at Northeast Mississippi Community College in 2018. He led the Rebels in sacks his first year with six.

Tolbert was the Sun Belt Conference player of the year last season after finishing sixth in FBS with 1,474 yards receiving while setting school record with 82 catches and eight touchdowns. He's the South Alabama career leader in catches (178) and yards (3,140).

Dallas Cowboys first-round NFL football draft pick Tyler Smith, left, of Tulsa, and owner Jerry Jones laugh during a news conference in Frisco, Texas, Friday, April 29, 2022. (Shafkat Anowar/The Dallas Morning News via AP) Credit: Shafkat Anowar

Dallas Cowboys first-round NFL football draft pick Tyler Smith, second from right, of Tulsa, poses for a photo with his brother Isaac, left, and mother Patricia, second from left, and team owner Jerry Jones, right, during a news conference in Frisco, Texas, Friday, April 29, 2022. (Shafkat Anowar/The Dallas Morning News via AP) Credit: Shafkat Anowar