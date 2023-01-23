ajc logo
X

Cowboys RB Tony Pollard injures ankle vs. SF; ruled out

National & World News
5 hours ago
Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard was carted off the field late in the first half of Sunday’s divisional-round game against San Francisco after injuring his left ankle and was ruled out for the rest of the game

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard was carted off the field late in the first half of Sunday's divisional-round game against San Francisco after injuring his left ankle and was ruled out for the rest of the game.

Pollard got hurt when San Francisco's Jimmie Ward fell on his ankle on a tackle following a reception late in the first half.

Pollard was helped off the field to the injury tent and then taken off the field with a towel draped over his head. The team announced Pollard would not return.

Pollard led the Cowboys with 1,007 yards rushing during the regular season. He was tied for the team lead with 12 touchdowns and ranked second with 1,378 yards from scrimmage.

Pollard had six carries for 22 yards and two catches for 11 yards in the first half before getting hurt.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Credit: Godofredo A. Vásquez

Credit: Godofredo A. Vásquez

Editors' Picks

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Atlanta United’s Andrew Gutman has big expectations13h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Georgia State offense struggles again in loss to rival Georgia Southern

Credit: Tony Walsh/UGAAA

Bulldogs handed first home loss by Vanderbilt

Credit: AP

Dream acquire Allisha Gray from Dallas

Credit: AP

Dream acquire Allisha Gray from Dallas

Credit: Hakim Wright Sr.

Scoring droughts plague Georgia Tech in loss to Syracuse
The Latest

Credit: Damian Dovarganes

California shooter kills 10 at dance club; motive unclear
28m ago
Kishida prioritizes arms buildup, reversing low birthrate
39m ago
Yellen in Zambia to discuss debt to China, public health
1h ago
Featured

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

INDEPTH: Atlanta’s homicides are up for third year in a row
Out-of-state protesters in spotlight with arrests, violence in Atlanta
8h ago
‘Breakdown’ Episode 22: Trump grand jury's work Is done
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top