Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott to miss 2nd straight game Sunday

National & World News
By STEVE MEGARGEE, Associated Press
7 hours ago
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott won’t play Sunday against the Green Bay Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott won’t play Sunday against the Green Bay Packers, the second straight game the two-time NFL rushing champion is missing due to a knee injury.

This is the first time Elliott has missed consecutive games because of an injury, though he did serve a six-game suspension over domestic violence allegations in 2017. Elliott had been listed as questionable on Friday's injury report.

Elliott’s absence likely means a greater workload for Tony Pollard, who has responded well to this opportunity so far.

Pollard rushed for 131 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries when Elliott was sidelined for the Cowboys' 49-29 victory over the Chicago Bears on Oct. 30. The Cowboys (6-2) haven't played since.

Elliott has rushed for 443 yards in seven games this season. The three-time Pro Bowler is averaging 4.1 yards per carry.

Other inactive players for Dallas include linebackers Anthony Barr and Jabril Cox, quarterback Will Grier, cornerback Nahshon Wright, safety Markquese Bell and defensive end Chauncey Golston. The Cowboys already had ruled Barr (hamstring) out on Friday’s injury report.

Green Bay will have offensive tackle David Bakhtiari (knee) and wide receiver Amari Rodgers (hamstring) available after both players were listed as questionable.

Inactive players for Green Bay are cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles, linebacker Krys Barnes, offensive linemen Rasheed Walker and Luke Tenuta, wide receiver Romeo Doubs and defensive lineman Jonathan Ford.

Campbell, Doubs and Jean-Charles already had been ruled out on Friday. The Packers also have placed outside linebacker Rashan Gary (knee) and cornerback Eric Stokes (knee/ankle) on injured reserve since their 15-9 loss at Detroit last week.

The Packers are trying to snap their first five-game skid since 2008, which was Aaron Rodgers’ first season as Green Bay’s starting quarterback. Green Bay hasn’t dropped six consecutive games within the same season since 1988.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Credit: Michael Ainsworth

Credit: Michael Ainsworth

Credit: AP

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Credit: Matt Slocum

Credit: Matt Slocum

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

Credit: Gregory Bull

