Cowboys QB Prescott wins NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year

“That's easy — it's number one,” Prescott said. “When your mom gets diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer, she's given months to live, she's giving you that news, and she tells you, ‘Hey, all greats have a story. Allow me to be your story.’

"That's what this award means to me.”

Prescott's Faith Fight Finish foundation has raised funds for several causes, including colon cancer research. The quarterback has also been very open about suicide prevention and mental health. For winning the award, Prescott's foundation receives $255,000. The other 31 finalists receive $55,000 for the charity of their choice.

“I've always been obsessed with the game of football since I was a little kid,” Prescott said. "When she used to introduced me, she'd say ‘This is my Heisman winner.'

"Obviously, I didn't win that. But I think being able to trade that for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award, my mom would have been so proud."

The award is named after late running back and Pro Football Hall of Famer Walter Payton. Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth was last year's winner.

