Cowboys QB Prescott to miss multiple weeks with hand injury

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said the injury is above his thumb, and behind the joint, and he pointed to an area between his own thumb and wrist.

Prescott's 2020 season ended in the fifth week because of a gruesome ankle injury. He returned last season to throw for 4,449 yards and 37 touchdowns as the Cowboys won the NFC East before losing their first-round playoff game at home.

The 29-year-old Prescott said he got into the best shape of his life going into this season, his seventh in the NFL.

When there appeared to be a setback in practice last week, Prescott blamed a change in cleats for soreness on his surgically repaired ankle.

Prescott and the Cowboys are dealing with a bigger issue now, after losing its season opener without scoring a touchdown.

“To be very candid with you, all of that takes a backseat to the fact that as we go forward here for the next few weeks, we’ll be going forward without Dak,” Jones said. “That’s foremost on my mind.”

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) is hit by Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett (58) after throwing a pass in the second half of a NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) throws a pass in the second half of a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White, left, sacks Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) as Tony Pollard (20) looks on in the second half of a NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)