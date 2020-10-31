Cowboys QB Dalton out vs Eagles, rookie set for 1st start

DiNucci will appear in prime time Sunday night against the Eagles (2-4-1) in his home state of Pennsylvania. The former Pitt quarterback finished his college career at James Madison, leading that school to the FCS championship game before getting drafted in the seventh round by Dallas.

It's the third straight game for DiNucci to see action for the Cowboys (2-5). He took the final snaps late in a blowout loss to Arizona, which was Dalton's first start in place of injured star Dak Prescott, and threw his first pass last week against Washington.