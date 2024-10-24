Nation & World News

Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey gets jury duty but is expected to play at Niners

The Dallas Cowboys expect Brandon Aubrey to be available in San Francisco after missing the first two practices of the week when the kicker was selected for jury duty
FILE - Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey (17) kicks a field goal during an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey (17) kicks a field goal during an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson, File)
By SCHUYLER DIXON – Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys expect Brandon Aubrey to be available in San Francisco after missing the first two practices of the week when the kicker was selected for jury duty.

Coach Mike McCarthy said Thursday that Aubrey was getting his work in later in the day after court was out of session in preparation for Sunday night's visit to the 49ers.

“Hey, just when you think you’ve seen it all at this place, you’ve got something else to do,” McCarthy said.

The Cowboys don't expect any issues with Aubrey being on the team's charter flight, and McCarthy said the return trip would be designed to make sure Aubrey is back in time if his case lingers into next week.

Aubrey has been the Cowboys' best offensive player in an up-and-down season for quarterback Dak Prescott and company.

After setting an NFL record last season by making the first 35 kicks of his career, Aubrey is 17 of 19 this season. He has at least one kick of 50 or more yards in eight consecutive games, a league record.

The 29-year-old Aubrey was kicking in the USFL in the spring of 2023 when Cowboys special teams coordinator John Fassel scouted him.

Aubrey played soccer at Notre Dame and was drafted by MLS, although he never played at the highest level of the top pro league in the U.S.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Dallas Cowboys place kicker Brandon Aubrey (17) kicks a field goal against the Detroit Lions in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Jerome Miron)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Dallas Cowboys' Bryan Anger (5) and Brandon Aubrey (17) celebrate a field goal scored by Aubrey in the first half of an NFL football game againstt he Detroit Lions in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Falcons injury report: Troy Andersen set to return to practice Wednesday
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Panthers QB Bryce Young will start against Broncos after Andy Dalton sprains thumb in car...
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Falcons’ injury report: Linebacker Troy Andersen back to running
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Murray runs for a TD, leads Cardinals to game-winning FG and 17-15 win over Chargers
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Stock market today: Wall Street finishes mixed after Tesla soars and IBM slumps14m ago
Canada to reduce immigration targets as Trudeau acknowledges his policy failed16m ago
Georgia men who killed Ahmaud Arbery want a new trial16m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: For The Washington Post

Election a ‘scary moment’ for those helping refugees come to Georgia
Quiet on Georgia’s sets. Slowdown in TV and film production hits workers
‘He could be a bona fide ace.’ How Spencer Schwellenbach’s breakout affects Braves’...