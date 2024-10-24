Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey gets jury duty but is expected to play at Niners

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys expect Brandon Aubrey to be available in San Francisco after missing the first two practices of the week when the kicker was selected for jury duty.

Coach Mike McCarthy said Thursday that Aubrey was getting his work in later in the day after court was out of session in preparation for Sunday night's visit to the 49ers.

“Hey, just when you think you’ve seen it all at this place, you’ve got something else to do,” McCarthy said.