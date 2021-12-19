Cowboys inch close to playoff berth as D, Lawrence dominate

Lewis' pick came after Lawrence hit Glennon as he was throwing. It led to Elliott's TD run on a draw. Prescott's 1-yard TD pass to Dalton Schultz capped a short third-quarter drive that started after Lawrence and Neville Gallimore stuffed Glennon on a fourth-and-1 sneak from the New York 29.

Prescott finished 28 of 37 for 217 yards. Schultz caught all eight of his targets for 67 yards.

Sidelined by a broken foot most of the season, Lawrence set up 10 of the 15 first-half points. His hit on Saquon Barkley forced a fumble that Carlos Watkins recovered at the Giants 46 with :41 left in the half. Zuerlein, who missed the extra point after the Elliott touchdown, hit a 27-yard field goal, his third of the half. He also converted from 26 and 42 yards, but missed two extra points kicking into a crosswind.

The three interceptions gave Dallas a league-high 23 picks.

The Giants' major accomplishment was ending rookie Micah Parsons' run of making a full sack in six straight games. New York also did not get blown out this time; it dropped a 44-20 decision in Dallas on Oct. 10.

INJURIES

Cowboys: Dallas did not announce any injuries. OT Tyron Smith missed the game with an ankle injury.

Giants: WR Sterling Shepard left the game late. Backup RB Gary Brightwell left early with a neck injury. Cornerbacks Adoree Jackson (quad) and Aaron Robinson, wide receivers John Ross and Kadarius Toney and linebackers Cam Brown and Oshane Ximines were put on the reserve-COVID-19 list this past week and did not play.

UP NEXT:

Cowboys: return home to play Washington next Sunday for the second time in three games.

Giants: travel down the New Jersey Turnpike to play the Eagles on Sunday.

