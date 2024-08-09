Nation & World News

Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb responds on social media after Jerry Jones says no urgency in contract dispute

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones' declaration that he “doesn't have any urgency” to resolve a contract dispute with wide receiver CeeDee Lamb drew an immediate response, with Lamb posting “lol” on social media
FILE - Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) runs on the field before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Dec 24, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. CeeDee Lamb is not reporting to training camp while he waits for a new contract, a person familiar with the All-Pro wide receiver’s decision told The Associated Press on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Doug Murray, File)

By DAN GREENSPAN – Associated Press
3 minutes ago

OXNARD, Calif. (AP) — Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has always insisted that contract negotiations are ongoing with CeeDee Lamb as the wide receiver's holdout continues.

The talking took on a different tenor Thursday, with Jones insisting he "doesn't have any urgency" to resolve the dispute, and Lamb responding by posting "lol." on social media 10 minutes later.

The post on X marked Lamb’s first public response to the situation since training camp started.

The 25-year-old Lamb is going into the final season of his rookie contract after being drafted 17th overall in 2020. He led the NFL in receptions last season and has topped 1,100 yards receiving in each of the past three season, setting a career high with 1,749 yards in 2023.

The ever talkative Jones, also the team's general manager, did not give a concrete explanation when asked why he was not concerned about working out a deal with Lamb as soon as possible.

“I don’t have a sense of urgency about getting it done,” Jones said. “Put any reason you want. I was at Nobu two days ago. Give that as the reason. Whatever you want to put out there.”

Jones reiterated his expectation that Lamb would be with the Cowboys for their season opener at Cleveland on Sept 8.

When asked about the development of the receiving corps in camp given Lamb’s ongoing absence, Jones said “I don’t expect not to have CeeDee Lamb, but this camp has given time, opportunities” to other players.

Quarterback Dak Prescott, who is going into the final year of his own contract, delivered pointed support of Lamb following Jones' remarks.

Following his press conference, Prescott said to reporters in a joking manner, “I know y’all want to ask, I got urgency for it to happen.”

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones walks on the field following joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at NFL football training camp Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, in Oxnard, Calif. (AP Photo/Jayne Kamin-Oncea)

FILE - Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) makes a one handed catch in front of New York Giants cornerback Deonte Banks, rear, in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

