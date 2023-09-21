Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs injures a knee in practice. The severity isn't immediately known

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs has sustained a knee injury in practice
8 minutes ago
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs injured a knee in practice Thursday and was set for an MRI to determine the severity of the injury.

Diggs was seen leaving the team's headquarters on crutches. The 2021 All-Pro had his first interception of the season in last week's 30-10 victory over the Jets.

Diggs is tied for the NFL lead with 18 interceptions since entering the league in 2020.

“I’m not going to speak on anything,” quarterback Dak Prescott said. “Way too early. Saw that I guess a couple of you saw out there on the field. Prayers, hoping for the best, simple as that.”

Diggs signed a $97 million, five-year contract extension at the start of training camp. The Cowboys drafted the former Alabama player in the second round in 2020.

Diggs, who tied a franchise record with 11 interceptions in 2021, was off to a strong start in his first season with 2019 AP Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore starting on the opposite side.

Through two games, Diggs had an NFL-best 1.0 passer rating against when targeted.

Diggs is the second starter to get injured in practice since the regular season started. Left guard Tyler Smith injured a hamstring before the opener and is expected to make his season debut Sunday at Arizona.

