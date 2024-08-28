Cowboys and running back Dalvin Cook agree on contract, AP source says

Nation & World News

A person with knowledge of the deal says the Dallas Cowboys and running back Dalvin Cook have agreed on a contract
By SCHUYLER DIXON – Associated Press
1 hour ago

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys and running back Dalvin Cook have agreed on a contract, a person with knowledge of the deal said Wednesday.

The addition of Cook gives the Cowboys another option at a position in flux even with the return of two-time rushing champion Ezekiel Elliott.

The plan is to put Cook on the practice squad for now, the person told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because there hasn't been an announcement.

Cook was waived by the Jets with one game left in the regular season last year, and he appeared in one of Baltimore's two playoff games after signing with the Ravens.

A role never materialized in New York after he signed a one-year deal worth up the $7 million, with $5.8 million guaranteed. Cook had just 67 carries for 214 yards in 15 games.

The move to New York came after six seasons, which included three consecutive Pro Bowls, with the Minnesota Vikings. A second-round draft pick in 2017, Cook had career highs of 1,557 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2020. He scored 29 touchdowns rushing in a two-season span and has 47 for his career.

Mike Zimmer, who is in his first season as Dallas defensive coordinator, was Cook's head coach for five seasons with the Vikings.

The Cowboys brought back Elliott after Tony Pollard signed with Tennessee in free agency. Pollard replaced Elliott as the lead back when Dallas released Elliott in a cost-cutting move last year.

Elliott and Cook face questions about declining careers even though both are 29, born less than a month apart. Between them, Elliott and Cook have more than 15,000 career yards rushing.

Elliott averaged almost 21 carries per game through his first four seasons, while Cook averaged about 18 1/2 per game in a four-year stretch that included all of his 1,000-yard seasons.

Dallas also has fifth-year back Rico Dowdle and a pair of second-year backs in Hunter Luepke and Deuce Vaughn.

