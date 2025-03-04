Cowboys and defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa agree on $80M, 4-year contract, agent says

The Dallas Cowboys and defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa agreed Tuesday on an $80 million, four-year contract with $58 million guaranteed, his agent said.

The agreement came a few hours before the deadline for clubs to apply the franchise tag on one player. Odighizuwa was a consideration for the $25 million tag for defensive tackles. Agent Sam Leaf Ireifej confirmed the deal to The Associated Press. It includes a $20 million signing bonus.

Odighizuwa was a 2021 third-round pick who blossomed into one of Dallas' best defensive linemen. He tied star pass rusher Micah Parsons for the club lead with 23 quarterback hits last season.