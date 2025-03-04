Breaking: Atlanta Inspector General's Office staff accuse city officials of retaliation, refer investigations to feds
Cowboys and defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa agree on $80M, 4-year contract, agent says

Defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa's agent says the Dallas Cowboys and his client have agreed on an $80 million, four-year contract with $58 million guaranteed
Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa walks along the sideline during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Arlington, Texas, Monday, Dec. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Credit: AP

By SCHUYLER DIXON – Associated Press
7 minutes ago

The Dallas Cowboys and defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa agreed Tuesday on an $80 million, four-year contract with $58 million guaranteed, his agent said.

The agreement came a few hours before the deadline for clubs to apply the franchise tag on one player. Odighizuwa was a consideration for the $25 million tag for defensive tackles. Agent Sam Leaf Ireifej confirmed the deal to The Associated Press. It includes a $20 million signing bonus.

Odighizuwa was a 2021 third-round pick who blossomed into one of Dallas' best defensive linemen. He tied star pass rusher Micah Parsons for the club lead with 23 quarterback hits last season.

The return of Odighizuwa comes with Matt Eberflus taking over as defensive coordinator on first-year coach Brian Schottenheimer's staff. Stopping the run will be a priority for a club that has struggled in that area in recent years.

Odighizuwa was among 20 unrestricted free agents for the Cowboys this offseason, a list that includes defensive ends DeMarcus Lawrence and Chauncey Golston.

Parsons is going into the final season of his rookie contract and has a chance to become the highest-paid defensive player in the league. Odighizuwa likely will be paired inside with third-year nose tackle Mazi Smith, a 2023 first-round pick.

Odighizuwa had a career-high 4 1/2 sacks last season, giving him 13 1/2 over his four seasons. His 47 total tackles last season also were a career best.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

The Falcons currently hold the 15th pick overall in the draft and plan to use most — if not all — of their five picks to help the defense.

