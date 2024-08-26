Nation & World News

Receiver CeeDee Lamb agrees to 4-year, $136M deal with Cowboys, AP sources say

Three people familiar with the deal say All-Pro wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has ended his holdout with the Dallas Cowboys by agreeing to a $136 million, four-year contract
FILE - Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) runs on the field before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Dec 24, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray, File)
By SCHUYLER DIXON and ROB MAADDI – Associated Press
Updated 44 minutes ago

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — CeeDee Lamb's monthslong holdout with the Dallas Cowboys is over, and the All-Pro receiver is a close second to Justin Jefferson as the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

Lamb and the Cowboys agreed Monday on a $136 million, four-year contract with $100 million guaranteed, three people familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.

The people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the extension hasn't been announced.

Lamb missed all of training camp in California after also skipping mandatory minicamp in the offseason. The June absence at the club's headquarters started a day after Jefferson agreed with the Minnesota Vikings on a $140 million contract that made him the highest-paid non-QB.

The average annual value of Lamb's extension is $34 million, which is roughly twice what the former Oklahoma standout will make in the final year of his rookie deal this season.

Lamb was drafted 17th overall in 2020, when the Cowboys were shocked he was still available and didn't hesitate on a pick at a position that wasn't really a need at the time.

Jefferson went five picks later, then had at least 1,400 yards receiving in each of his first three seasons. Lamb wasn't that prolific but closed the gap significantly last season with 1,749 yards and an NFL-best 135 catches. Lamb completed the trifecta of career highs with 12 touchdowns.

The agreement comes 13 days before Dallas' opener at Cleveland on Sept. 8. That's more time than the Cowboys had five years ago when running back Ezekiel Elliott ended a preseason-long holdout four days before the opener.

Before the Cowboys left for California, Lamb spent plenty of time with quarterback Dak Prescott. Now the pair will have a handful of practices to fine-tune their connection before facing the Browns.

Maaddi reported from Tampa, Florida.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

