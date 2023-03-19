Cowboys acquire WR Cooks from Texans for 2 late-round picks

The 29-year-old Cooks has six 1,000-yard seasons in nine years, with career highs of 1,204 yards with the Rams in 2018 and nine touchdowns with the Saints in 2015. He has 8,616 yards and 49 TDs.

The Cowboys waited until late in the 2022 season to put a speedy veteran alongside Lamb when they signed free agent T.Y. Hilton. Dallas is coming off consecutive 12-5 playoff seasons.

Lamb, who turns 24 next month, had career highs of 1,359 yards and nine touchdowns last season. The 2020 first-round pick had 10 100-yard games in his first three seasons, second in club history to Pro Football Hall of Famer Bob Hayes, who had 13.

Besides Lamb and Cooks, the Cowboys are hoping for a bounce-back season from Michael Gallup now that he's more than a year removed from an ACL injury.

The 27-year-old Gallup sustained the injury in the 16th game of 2021 and missed the first three games last season before finishing with 39 catches for a career-low 424 yards.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL