BreakingNews
Family: Activist’s hands were raised when shot by police at training center site
X
Dark Mode Toggle

COVID test requirement lifted for travelers from China to US

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By ZEKE MILLER and AAMER MADHANI, Associated Press
37 minutes ago
A requirement that travelers to the U.S. from China present a negative COVID-19 test before boarding their flights has expired after more than two months as cases in China have fallen

WASHINGTON (AP) — A requirement that travelers to the U.S. from China present a negative COVID-19 test before boarding their flights expired Friday after more than two months as cases in China have fallen.

The restrictions were put in place Dec. 28 and took effect Jan. 5 amid a surge in infections in China after the nation sharply eased pandemic restrictions and as U.S. health officials expressed concerns that their Chinese counterparts were not being truthful to the world about the true number of infections and deaths. The requirement from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expired for flights leaving after 3 p.m. Eastern time Friday.

When the restriction was imposed, U.S. officials also said it was necessary to protect U.S. citizens and communities because there was a lack of transparency from the Chinese government about the size of the surge or the variants that were circulating within China.

The rules imposed in January require travelers to the U.S. from China, Hong Kong and Macau to take a COVID-19 test no more than two days before travel and provide a negative test before boarding their flight. The testing applies to anyone 2 years and older, including U.S. citizens.

China saw infections and deaths surge after it eased back from its “zero COVID” strategy in early December after rare public protests against a policy that confined millions of people to their homes and sparked protests and demands for President Xi Jinping to resign.

But as China eased its strict rules, infections and deaths surged, and parts of the country for weeks saw their hospitals overwhelmed by infected patients looking for help. Still, the Chinese government has been slow to release data on the number of deaths and infections.

The U.S. decision to lift restrictions comes at a moment when U.S.-China relations are strained. Biden ordered a Chinese spy balloon shot down last month after it traversed the continental United States. The Biden administration has also publicized U.S. intelligence findings that raise concern Beijing is weighing providing Russia weaponry for its ongoing war on Ukraine.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Josh Pastner out at Georgia Tech after seven seasons2h ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Lake Lanier, Buford Dam may be renamed; local leaders are already objecting
10h ago

Credit: Courtesy photo

Biden promotes Atlanta native to senior White House role
9h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Georgia’s winter felt more like spring. Here’s why that’s concerning
6h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Georgia’s winter felt more like spring. Here’s why that’s concerning
6h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

A landmark Atlanta hotel faces foreclosure. Here’s why
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Iran, Saudi Arabia agree to resume ties, with China's help
3m ago
Sass trades goal crease to oversee Bills new stadium project
8m ago
Ex-Alabama player Miles indicted on capital murder charges
13m ago
Featured

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

One of Georgia's hottest Februarys ever brings pollen clouds, azalea blooms
6h ago
Daylight saving time: When you change your clocks, do this too
It’s Cedar Grove vs. Sandy Creek again - this time in basketball
19h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top