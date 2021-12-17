Kentucky-UNC matchup set in COVID-19 schedule shuffle

The teams announced the matchup Friday after fourth-ranked UCLA canceled its game against UNC. The Bruins have paused team-related activities, and the status of their future games is undetermined. They had previously called off a home game against Alabama State scheduled for earlier this week.

The other game that was part of the Vegas event, a matchup between No. 15 Ohio State and No. 21 Kentucky, was canceled Thursday because of positive COVID-19 results within the Buckeyes program.