COVID-19 issues wreak havoc with college basketball schedule

Big East officials said they would attempt to reschedule the games in accordance with the conference’s game cancellation policy.

It wasn't just on the men's side that the Big East had to cancel games. Four women's games were wiped out over the next week as well, with Providence losing its contests at Xavier and Butler. Georgetown lost games against St. John's and Seton Hall.

Other women's games canceled this week include No. 21 Iowa scheduled Thursday game at Penn State, which was called off due to positive COVID-19 tests within Penn State’s program. Fourth-ranked Arizona also saw both its games get wiped out this weekend because of COVID-19 issues at Southern Cal and UCLA.

Arizona had been dealing with its own coronavirus problems and hasn't played since Dec. 17.

