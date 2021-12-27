Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

COVID-19 issues wreak havoc with college basketball schedule

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski reacts to a call during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Virginia Tech in Durham, N.C., Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
caption arrowCaption
Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski reacts to a call during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Virginia Tech in Durham, N.C., Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)

Credit: Ben McKeown

Credit: Ben McKeown

National & World News
Updated 1 hour ago
College basketball is returning from the Christmas break with a notably lighter schedule after the pandemic caused several games to get canceled or postponed

College basketball is returning from the Christmas break with a notably lighter schedule after the pandemic caused several games to get canceled or postponed.

The Atlantic Coast Conference and Big East each announced Monday they were scrapping three games scheduled to take place over the next several days.

That included No. 2 Duke's game Wednesday night at Clemson. Other ACC matchups that won't take place as scheduled Wednesday include Florida State at Boston College and Virginia Tech at North Carolina. The Georgia Tech-Syracuse game scheduled for Wednesday was postponed earlier.

Illinois also had its game on Wednesday against Florida A&M wiped out because of positive tests within the Illini's program.

The Big East cited COVID-19 issues within the Georgetown and St. John’s programs in canceling their game scheduled for Saturday. Marquette’s game at St. John’s on Wednesday and Xavier’s Jan. 4 game at Georgetown also have been called off.

Big East officials said they would attempt to reschedule the games in accordance with the conference’s game cancellation policy.

It wasn't just on the men's side that the Big East had to cancel games. Four women's games were wiped out over the next week as well, with Providence losing its contests at Xavier and Butler. Georgetown lost games against St. John's and Seton Hall.

Other women's games canceled this week include No. 21 Iowa scheduled Thursday game at Penn State, which was called off due to positive COVID-19 tests within Penn State’s program. Fourth-ranked Arizona also saw both its games get wiped out this weekend because of COVID-19 issues at Southern Cal and UCLA.

Arizona had been dealing with its own coronavirus problems and hasn't played since Dec. 17.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Editors' Picks
The Latest
CDC recommends shorter COVID isolation, quarantine for all
7m ago
Omicron, storms disrupt air travel for 4th consecutive day
9m ago
Snow blasts California and freezes Pacific Northwest
9m ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top