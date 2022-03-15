COVID-19 cases more than double in China's growing outbreak

More than 1,000 medical workers have been flown in from other provinces along with pandemic response supplies, and the province has mobilized 7,000 military reservists to help with the response.
Elsewhere in China, Shandong province had the most new cases with 106. Guangdong province in the southeast, where the metropolis and major tech center of Shenzhen has been locked down since Sunday, reported 48 new cases. Shanghai had nine, and Beijing reported six.
A medical worker takes swab sample from a resident for COVID-19 test in Hangzhou in eastern China's Zhejiang province Tuesday, March 15, 2022. China's new COVID-19 cases Tuesday more than doubled from the previous day as it faces by far its biggest outbreak since the early days of the pandemic. (Chinatopix via AP)
A man walks across an empty road during the fourth day of a city wide lock down in Changchun in northeastern China's Jilin province Monday, March 14, 2022. China banned most people from leaving the coronavirus-hit northeastern province and mobilized military reservists Monday as the fast-spreading "stealth omicron" variant fuels the country's biggest outbreak since the start of the pandemic two years ago. (Chinatopix Via AP) CHINA OUT
A medical worker takes a swab sample from a child for Covid-19 testing in a community in Changzhou in eastern China's Jiangsu province Monday, March 14, 2022. China banned most people from leaving a coronavirus-hit northeastern province and mobilized military reservists Monday as the fast-spreading "stealth omicron" variant fuels the country's biggest outbreak since the start of the pandemic two years ago. (Chinatopix via AP)
Residents walk their dog past shuttered shops in the Huaqiangbei area, the world's biggest electronics market, in Shenzhen, southern China's Guangdong province Monday, March 14, 2022. Officials on Sunday locked down Shenzhen due to rising coronavirus infections, which has 17.5 million people and is a major tech and finance hub that borders Hong Kong. (Chinatopix Via AP)
Residents wear masks as they enjoy the outdoors on Monday, March 14, 2022, in Beijing. China's mainland reported 1,337 domestically transmitted COVID cases Monday across dozens of cities, part of a surge driven by the variant commonly known as "stealth omicron," with the vast majority of cases reported in far northeastern Jilin province. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
A woman wearing a mask walks by shuttered shops in Huaqiangbei area, the world's biggest electronics market, in Shenzhen in southern China's Guangdong province Monday, March 14, 2022. Officials on Sunday locked down Shenzhen due to rising coronavirus infections, which has 17.5 million people and is a major tech and finance hub that borders Hong Kong. (Chinatopix Via AP)
A medical worker takes swab samples from a girl for the Covid-19 screening in Yantai city in eastern China's Shandong province Monday, March 14, 2022. China banned most people from leaving a coronavirus-hit northeastern province and mobilized military reservists Monday as the fast-spreading "stealth omicron" variant fuels the country's biggest outbreak since the start of the pandemic two years ago. (Chinatopix via AP)
A child wearing a mask and holding a toy rifle walks near a coronavirus testing site on Monday, March 14, 2022, in Beijing. China's mainland reported 1,337 domestically transmitted COVID cases Monday across dozens of cities, part of a surge driven by the variant commonly known as "stealth omicron," with the vast majority of cases reported in far northeastern Jilin province. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
Residents get tested for the coronavirus at an outdoor facility on Monday, March 14, 2022, in Beijing. China's mainland reported 1,337 domestically transmitted COVID cases Monday across dozens of cities, part of a surge driven by the variant commonly known as "stealth omicron," with the vast majority of cases reported in far northeastern Jilin province. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
