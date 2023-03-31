X

Covering over well at Indian temple collapses, killing 35

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By ASHOK SHARMA, Associated Press
55 minutes ago
Thirty-five bodies have been found inside a well after a structure built over it collapsed at a temple in central India where Hindus had gathered to pray at a festival for the widely worshipped deity Rama

NEW DELHI (AP) — Army soldiers and other responders found 35 bodies inside a well after a structure built over it collapsed as a large crowd of Hindu faithful prayed at a festival for the god Rama, a state government official said Friday.

Nearly 140 rescuers used ropes and ladders to pull out the bodies from the well after pumping out the water. A narrow path and debris in the well made the task difficult.

Dozens of people fell into the well in the temple complex in Indore in central Madhya Pradesh state when the structure collapsed Thursday and were covered by falling debris, police Commissioner Makrand Deoskar said.

Witnesses said a large crowd of devotees had thronged the temple to perform a fire ritual and celebrate the Hindu festival.

The structure apparently caved in because it could not handle the weight of the large crowd, said the state's top elected official, Shivraj Singh Chauhan. He ordered an investigation.

"We have so far recovered 35 bodies and the rescue operation is continuing," said Ilayaraja T., a district administrator, on Friday. A team of army rescuers joined the operation on Thursday night.

Chouhan said 18 people were rescued and hospitalized with injuries.

Temple authorities had stopped using the well years ago and covered it with the structure.

The Times of India newspaper said the rescue work was expedited on Thursday night after underwater cameras showed bodies floating in the muddy waters of the well.

The mouth of the well was covered using iron grills and tiles several years ago. Municipal authorities in January ordered temple owners to remove the covering of the well because it was an unsafe and unauthorized structure, but temple authorities ignored the warning, the newspaper said.

Building collapses are common in India because of poor construction and a failure to observe regulations.

In October, a century-old cable suspension bridge collapsed into a river in the western state of Gujarat, sending hundreds of people plunging into the water and killing at least 132 in one of the worst accidents in the country in the past decade.

___

Find more of AP's Asia-Pacific coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/asia-pacific

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Christian school investigating allegations of sexual misconduct against former teacher6h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

High school basketball all-state, all-metro teams
16h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/hshin@ajc.com

High school boys all-state basketball teams
16h ago

Credit: AP

Max Fried’s injury is bummer for Braves on ‘fun’ opening day
5h ago

Credit: AP

Max Fried’s injury is bummer for Braves on ‘fun’ opening day
5h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/hshin@ajc.com

High school girls all-state basketball teams
16h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Asian stocks follow Wall St up ahead of US inflation update
27m ago
Renfroe makes no-look catch in right, delighting Ohtani
34m ago
Donald Trump indicted; expected to surrender next week
36m ago
Featured

Credit: Seth Wenig & Ben Gray

Trump indicted: The New York and Georgia cases compared
6h ago
Six years ago, the collapse and epic rebuild of I-85 bridge. Watch a time lapse
New food items at Braves’ Truist Park include 3-foot-long sub, potato-wrapped hot dog
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top