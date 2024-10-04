Breaking: Kirk Cousins’ 45-yard TD pass gives Falcons an overtime win over the Bucs
Nation & World News

Cousins throws for 509 yards, hits Hodge in OT to give Falcons 36-30 win over Bucs

Kirk Cousins threw for a career-high 509 yards and four touchdowns, the last of them a 45-yard scoring pass to KhaDarel Hodge in overtime that gave the Atlanta Falcons an improbable 36-30 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris celebrates with wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (12) after scoring against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during overtime in an NFL football game Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris celebrates with wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (12) after scoring against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during overtime in an NFL football game Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
By PAUL NEWBERRY – Associated Press
32 minutes ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Kirk Cousins threw for a career-high 509 yards and four touchdowns, the last of them a 45-yard scoring pass to KhaDarel Hodge in overtime that gave the Atlanta Falcons an improbable 36-30 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday night.

After a wild fourth quarter that featured a blocked field goal, a fumble and an interception, Cousins and the Falcons (3-2) got the ball back at their own 20 with 1:14 remaining in regulation and no timeouts, trailing 30-27.

Cousins completed five passes to push Atlanta to the Buccaneers 29, then hustled to the line to spike the ball with a single second on the clock. In all the confusion, the Falcons were called for delay of game as they lined up for a tying field goal, but it didn't cost them.

Younghoe Koo knocked it through from 52 yards to force overtime, one week after he made a 58-yarder with 2 seconds left to beat the New Orleans Saints.

The Falcons won the coin toss in overtime and made sure Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers (3-2) didn't get their hands on the ball again. Cousins connected with Drake London on a couple of passes before throwing one over the middle to Hodge, who split the secondary and raced untouched to the end zone to end the game.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) works in the pocket against the New Orleans Saints during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Jordan Whitehead (3) breaks up a pass intended for Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London (5) during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Darnell Mooney (1) reacts after his score against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Logan Hall (90) reacts after sacking Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Former Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan reacts as he is inducted in the Falcons' Ring of Honor during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Darnell Mooney (1) makes a touchdown reception between Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Zyon McCollum (27) and safety Christian Izien (29) during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Jamel Dean (35) breaks up a pass intended for Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London (5) during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) celebrates with quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) after scoring against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins throws a pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) scrambles away from Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea (50) during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Atlanta Falcons place kicker Younghoe Koo (6) celebrates his field goal against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Cousins throws for 509 yards, hits Hodge in OT to give Falcons 36-30 win over Bucs32m ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Kirk Cousins’ 45-yard TD pass gives Falcons an overtime win over the Bucs 37m ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Falcons pull out a win that puts a much more positive spin on their opening month
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Younghoe Koo's 58-yard field goal with 2 seconds left gives Falcons 26-24 win over Saints
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Mets advance in playoffs with 4-2 win over Brewers as Alonso homers to spark 9th-inning...12m ago
Alonso's night turns around with season-saving homer for Mets in 9th inning16m ago
As search for Helene's victims drags into second week, sheriff says rescuers 'will not...16m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Atlanta ‘bike bus’ offers school car line alternative
Atlanta plastic surgeon ruined patients’ faces, lawsuits allege
Braves come to grips with the end of a season that came with so much hardship