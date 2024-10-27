Cousins throws for 276 yards and 4 TDs as Falcons beat Bucs 31-26 to take control of NFC South

The Falcons improved to 4-0 within the NFC South. The Bucs (4-4) also lost 36-30 in overtime at Atlanta on Oct. 3, when Cousins threw for a career-high 509 yards with four TDs.

Mayfield, playing with injured receivers Chris Godwin and Mike Evans, tossed a pair of TD passes to Cade Otton, including a 4-yarder that trimmed what was once a 14-point decifit to 31-26 with just under seven minutes remaining. The Falcons took the ball, and with help from an 18-yard scramble by Cousins and a pair of fourth-down conversions held the ball until Younghoe Koo missed a 46-yield field goal with 1:01 left.

With Godwin out for the season and Evans expected to be sidelined at least three games, the Bucs are hoping a rejuvenated rushing attack and a mostly young group of playmakers that includes Otton, Jalen McMillan, Trey Palmer, Rachaad White and Bucky Irving will help Mayfield keep the Bucs in contention for a fourth consecutive division title.

White scored on an 18-yard reception in the first half, but also lost an early fumble that led to a touchdown by Atlanta. Mayfield, who leads the NFL with 21 TD passes, has thrown seven picks in the past three games after only having two through Week 5.

Injuries

Falcons: Played without safety Justin Simmons (hamstring) and ILB Troy Andersen (knee), who were inactive. ... DL Ruke Orhorhoro (ankle) left in the third quarter and did not return. RG Chris Lindstrom (knee) missed time in the fourth quarter.

Buccaneers: WR Sterling Shepard (hamstring) departed in the second quarter, but returned in the second half. ... LB Lavonte David (ankle) finished the game after leaving briefly in the fourth quarter.

Up next

Falcons: Host Dallas next Sunday.

Buccaneers: at Kansas City next Monday night.

