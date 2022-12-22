ajc logo
X

'Cousin Eddie' display in Kentucky leads to police response

National & World News
Updated 6 minutes ago
A “Cousin Eddie” display in Kentucky apparently looked a little too real and police were called to check it out

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A “Cousin Eddie” display in Kentucky apparently looked a little too real and police were called to check it out.

After receiving the call, a dispatcher described the scene to responding officers as "a male standing outside. He is naked. He has a robe covering part of his body. He is exposing himself, and he has a hose between his legs.”

Officers arrived at the Shepherdsville home to find a mannequin in the yard that looked like Cousin Eddie from "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation." It was decorated with a robe, a hat, a cigar and a beer and was holding what appeared to be an orange hose, WDRB-TV reported.

Homeowner Joni Keeney said she decided to put up the display from her favorite Christmas movie to have some fun.

“Everybody has a ‘Cousin Eddie,’ in their family, everybody,” Keeney said. “I just want people to have a good Christmas and get a laugh,” Keeney said.

Responding officers did get a laugh and took some photos of the display, WDRB reported.

“Never a dull moment,” Shepherdsville Police Chief Rick McCubbin said.

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Editors' Picks

Credit: Lisa Rager

Cobb couple adopts 11th and 12th children just in time for Christmas2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Delta preparing for winter storm impact on flights across the country
1h ago

Credit: Rodney Ho

Morning host Steve Craig leaves 97.1/The River after 10 years
6h ago

Credit: J. Scott Applewhite

The Jolt: Zelenskyy speech draws praise from most Georgia lawmakers
6h ago

Credit: J. Scott Applewhite

The Jolt: Zelenskyy speech draws praise from most Georgia lawmakers
6h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

Man attacks guests, tries to strangle officer at Acworth hotel, police say
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Alexei Alexandrov

Ukraine welcomes leader back from US, Putin dismisses trip
7m ago
An Iranian masterwork opens with its director behind bars
8m ago
California earthquake puts early warning system to the test
17m ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Read the story of Sofie's giant sticker ball, and the connections it made for her family
A strange pandemic for John Hollis, naturally immune to COVID
Georgia failed to report jail deaths to federal government - An AJC investigation
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top