Courtney B. Vance to narrate audio edition of prize-winning W.E.B. Du Bois biography

NEW YORK (AP) — Award-winning actor Courtney B. Vance will be narrating the first ever-audio edition of one of the most acclaimed literary biographies of the past 30 years, David Levering Lewis' two-volume work on the scholar, author and civil rights activist W.E.B. Du Bois.

The first volume is scheduled for June 17.

“As a lover of history, I was drawn to W.E.B. Du Bois’s award-winning biography," Vance said in a statement released Wednesday by Simon & Schuster Audio. "Having the chance to reintroduce his legacy to audiophiles by narrating his life story has been an honor and true passion project for me.”