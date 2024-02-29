BreakingNews
Court worker serving an eviction notice and a police officer fatally shot in Missouri, police say

Authorities say a court employee and a police officer were fatally shot Thursday after the court process server tried to serve an eviction notice at a home in Missouri
Law enforcement officials and medical personnel work the scene of an officer involved shooting near the intersection of Elsea Smith Road and Budschu Road on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Independence, Mo. (Nick Wagner/The Kansas City Star via AP)

Credit: AP

By HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH – Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) —

A court employee trying to serve an eviction notice at a home in Independence, Missouri, was shot and killed Thursday and two police officers who responded to help him also were shot, one fatally.

“I’m very tragically sorry to report that we lost one of our own,” Independence Police Chief Adam Dustman said. He identified the deceased officer as Cody Allen, 35.

Dustman said Allen “always had a smile” and described the police department as a “broken family,” over his death.

The second officer, whose name wasn’t released, underwent surgery and is expected to recover, Dustman said. A third officer also “took gunshot rounds” and had minor injuries, the police chief said.

The shooting occurred when court employee Drexel Mark tried to serve an eviction notice. Mack or another civil process server also at the home called 911 saying Mack had been shot, Dustman said. The officers responded at about 1:10 p.m. and approached Mack to help him when someone shot at them, he said.

Helicopter video from KMBC-TV showed emergency vehicles converged around a large, isolated house in the middle of a field. The area is a mixture of woods and farmland with a smattering of houses on multi-acre lots. A church is mixed in among the homes.

The man suspected in the shooting was in custody and sustained minor injuries, Corporal Justin Ewing with the Missouri State Highway Patrol said at a news conference.

Independence Police Department spokesperson Officer Jack Taylor said no details were immediately available about what exactly happened before the shootings began.

Mack, who was in his early 40s, had worked for Jackson County for over a decade.

“We are devastated that a court employee, who is a public servant, was shot by a member of the public while performing their job,” Presiding Judge Jalilah Otto said in a statement. “Our hearts are heavy and our thoughts are with our employee, our entire Court family, and the Independence Police Department.”

More than a dozen officers lined up outside Centerpoint Medical Center late Thursday afternoon to escort the bodies to the medical examiner’s office. People hugged and consoled each other after the procession left.

Independence is a suburb of Kansas City, with about 122,000 residents.

Associated Press reporters Lisa Baumann in Bellingham, Washington, Josh Funk in Omaha, Nebraska, and Steve Karnowski in St. Paul, Minnesota, contributed to this report.

More than a dozen officers line up to escort the bodies of an Independence, Mo., police officer and a Jackson County court worker to the medical examiner's office, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Independence. Officer Cody Allen and process server Drexel Mack were fatally shot Thursday after Mack tried to serve an eviction notice. (AP Photo/Heather Hollingsworth)

An ambulance and a police car leave the scene near Missouri 7 Highway and Bundschu Road in Independence, Mo., Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, after multiple police officers were reported shot in the area. Authorities say two police officers were shot and wounded Thursday in Independence, Missouri. Independence Police Department spokesperson Officer Jack Taylor says the two officers were taken to a hospital. (Emily Curiel/The Kansas City Star via AP)

Law enforcement personnel gather near the scene where two police officers were shot and wounded in a rural area in Independence, Mo., Thursday, Feb. 29, 2014. Independence Police Department spokesperson Officer Jack Taylor said the two officers were taken to a hospital, and their conditions were not immediately known. One person was arrested, he said. (AP Photo/Heather Hollingsworth)

