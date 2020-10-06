Court: Wisconsin Republicans have standing in absentee case

A federal judge in Madison last month sided with the Democratic National Committee and allied groups in extending until Nov. 9 the period that absentee ballots postmarked by Nov. 3 can be counted. Before the ruling, only ballots received by the close of polls on Nov. 3 could be counted under state law.

If the extension stands, the winner of the presidential race in Wisconsin may not be known for at least a week after Election Day. That could ratchet up tensions for the overall outcome. Democrats hope to flip Wisconsin after President Donald Trump captured the state by fewer than 23,000 votes in 2016.