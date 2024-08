Romanian gymnast could replace Jordan Chiles as bronze medalist in floor exercise after court ruling

FIG did not immediately respond to a request from The Associated Press seeking clarity on the outcome. The Romanian Olympic Committee had asked for three bronze medals to be awarded.

Chiles hinted at the decision in the stories section of her Instagram page on Saturday, indicating she is heartbroken and she is "taking this time and removing myself from social media for my mental health, thank you."

Barbosu and Maneca-Voinea were left outside the medals in Monday's floor final after finishing with matching scores of 13.700. Barbosu thought she had won bronze over Maneca-Voinea via a tiebreaker — a higher execution score — and began celebrating with a Romanian flag.

Chiles was the last athlete to compete and initially was given a score of 13.666 that put her in fifth place, right behind Maneca-Voinea. Landi called for an inquiry on her score, saying at the time that there was nothing to lose.

After a review, judges boosted Chiles’ total by 0.1. That was enough to leapfrog Barbosu and Maneca-Voinea for the last spot on the podium.

USA Gymnastics said in a statement it is “devastated” by the ruling.

“The inquiry into the Difficulty Value of Jordan Chiles’ floor exercise routine was filed in good faith and, we believed, in accordance with FIG rules to ensure accurate scoring,” the organization wrote.

