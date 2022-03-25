Court tosses Washington Post reporter's discrimination suit

Sonmez’s lawyer, Sundeep Hora, said in an email, “We are disappointed in the court’s reasoning and plan to appeal the decision.” Washington Post spokesperson Kris Coratti declined to comment.

Sonmez had said the Post barred her from writing about Christine Blasey Ford’s sexual assault allegations against Brett Kavanaugh, now a Supreme Court justice, and that she was later taken off other stories. In her complaint, she said one editor told her that “it would present ‘the appearance of a conflict of interest’” for her to report on sexual misconduct.

Sonmez’s lawsuit said she suffered humiliation, emotional distress, and physical pain from grinding her teeth at night because of the newspaper's actions.