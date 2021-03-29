Court to hear bid for new defense of Kentucky abortion law

The appeals court, however, rejected his efforts to intervene, prompting his appeal to the Supreme Court.

"I promised Kentuckians that I would defend our laws all the way to the United States Supreme Court, and that’s what we’ve done,” Cameron said in a statement.

The American Civil Liberties Union, representing the abortion clinic that had sued over the law, had urged the court to stay out of the case.

"This case is only about whether the Attorney General, after having sat on the sidelines of this lawsuit, can jump in at the last minute in an effort to revive an unconstitutional law,” ACLU lawyer Andrew Beck said in a statement.

In February, Kentucky's Republican-led legislature gave Cameron the power to seek civil and criminal penalties for any violation of Kentucky’s abortion laws. Beshear had initially vetoed the measure.