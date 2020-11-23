Court: Texas, Louisiana can end Planned Parenthood funding

The court's personnel has changed since then. Six nominees of Republican President Donald Trump now sit on the court. Four of them participated in Monday's case (one was recused and another joined the court too late to take part) and all four joined Judge Priscilla Owen's opinion for an 11-member majority.

Owen wrote that the seven women who sued Texas officials to challenge the ban had no legal right to question the state's determination that Planned Parenthood was not qualified to provide the services. She noted that a federal statute “unambiguously provides that a Medicaid beneficiary has the right to obtain services from the qualified provider of her choice,” but added that it “does not unambiguously say that a beneficiary may contest or otherwise challenge a determination that the provider of her choice is unqualified.”

In dissent, Judge James Dennis wrote that the ruling conflicts with other circuits' decisions and will leave millions of people in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi, which falls under 5th Circuit jurisdiction, “vulnerable to unlawful state interference with their choice of health care providers.”

The Texas and Louisiana defunding efforts followed the release by anti-abortion activists of secretly recorded videos in 2015. A state inspector general said the video appeared to show Planned Parenthood had improperly changed how abortions were performed so that better specimens could be preserved for medical research. Investigations by 13 states into those videos have concluded without criminal charges, and Planned Parenthood officials have denied any wrongdoing.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton applauded Monday's ruling, saying the videos showed Planned Parenthood was guilty of “morally bankrupt and unlawful conduct.”

Planned Parenthood did not immediately respond to requests for comment.