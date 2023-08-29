Court suspends the corruption conviction and sentence of former Prime Minister Imran Khan

A defense lawyer says a Pakistani appeals court has suspended the corruption conviction and three-year prison term of Imran Khan in a legal victory for the embattled former prime minister
National & World News
23 minutes ago
X

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Pakistani appeals court on Tuesday suspended the corruption conviction and three-year prison term of Imran Khan in a legal victory for the embattled former prime minister, his lawyer said.

The Islamabad High Court also granted bail for Khan, but it’s not immediately clear if he will be released since he also faces a multitude of other charges.

Khan's lawyer Shoaib Shaheen said the Islamabad High Court issued a brief verbal order and a written ruling will be issued later. The ruling comes weeks after Khan was convicted and sentenced to three years in prison by another court that found him guilty of concealing assets after selling state gifts he received while in office.

Khan was ousted from power through a no-confidence vote in parliament last year.

