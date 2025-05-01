Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Court sides with Fortnite maker Epic as Apple sanctioned for defying order in App Store case

A federal judge has found that Apple violated a court injunction in an antitrust case filed by Fortnite maker Epic Games
Chinese people visit an Apple Store, inside a shopping mall, in Beijing, Thursday, April 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Chinese people visit an Apple Store, inside a shopping mall, in Beijing, Thursday, April 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
By BARBARA ORTUTAY – Associated Press
Updated 4 minutes ago

A federal judge has strongly rebuked Apple, finding that the iPhone maker willfully violated a court injunction in an antitrust case filed by Fortnite maker Epic Games.

U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers had ordered Apple to lower the barriers protecting its previously exclusive payment system for in-app digital transactions and allow developers to display links to alternative options. On Wednesday she found that Apple violated a 2021 injunction that, she wrote, sought to “restrain and prohibit the iPhone maker’s anticompetitive conduct” and pricing.

“Apple’s continued attempts to interfere with competition will not be tolerated,” Gonzalez Rogers said in the ruling, which held Apple in contempt.

She ordered that Apple “no longer impede developers’ ability to communicate with users nor will they levy or impose a new commission on off-app purchases.”

Epic CEO and founder Tim Sweeney said on X the company will return Fortnite to Apple's U.S. App Store next week.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Epic first filed an antitrust lawsuit in 2020 alleging that Apple had built an illegal monopoly around its popular App Store that makes billions of dollars annually from a then-exclusive payment system collecting commissions ranging from 15% to 30% on in-app commerce.

Although Gonzalez Rogers had rejected the monopoly claims, she ordered Apple to lower the barriers protecting its previously exclusive payment system for in-app digital transactions and allow developers to display links to alternative options. The Supreme Court rejected Apple's appeal in the case in January 2024.

“In stark contrast to Apple’s initial in-court testimony, contemporaneous business documents reveal that Apple knew exactly what it was doing and at every turn chose the most anticompetitive option,” the judge wrote Wednesday. She accused the company's Alex Roman, vice-president for finance, of “outright” lying under oath.

“Internally, (longtime Apple executive) Phillip Schiller had advocated that Apple comply with the injunction, but (CEO) Tim Cook ignored Schiller and instead allowed Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri and his finance team to convince him otherwise. Cook chose poorly,” Gonzalez Rogers wrote.

The judge referred the matter to the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of California to investigate whether criminal contempt proceedings are appropriate.

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - An Amazon truck drives in in Philadelphia, Friday, April 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, file)

Credit: AP

Amazon is not planning to break out tariff costs online as White House attacks potential move

Google's parent begins year with robust growth despite legal, competitive and economic threats

Another federal judge expresses skepticism over Trump law firm executive orders

The Latest

Florida Panthers center Sam Bennett (9) celebrates his goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning with center Anton Lundell (15) during the second period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Wednesday, April 30, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Credit: AP

Panthers advance to the second round after defeating Tampa Bay in 5 games

10m ago

Man falls from 21-foot Clemente Wall at PNC Park in Pittsburgh during Cubs-Pirates game

25m ago

VanVleet and Thompson lead the way as Rockets avoid elimination, routing Warriors 131-116 in Game 5

26m ago

Featured

What affects the housing market?

Atlantans need a six-figure income to afford a home this year

Mortgage rates have only slightly cooled since reaching a 20-year high in 2022. For hopeful homeowners, it's a tough time to shop in Atlanta.

Former Georgia governor urges Trump administration to support Okefenokee UNESCO bid

University System of Georgia Chancellor Sonny Perdue is urging President Donald Trump to support the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge's bid for World Heritage listing.

2h ago
OPINION

Patricia Murphy: Trump tanks in Georgia. But Democrats do worse

A new AJC poll shows the only thing less popular in Georgia than President Donald Trump is the Democratic Party opposing him.