Court sets June hearing for JetBlue and Spirit appeal of a ruling blocking their $3.8 billion merger

BOSTON (AP) — JetBlue and Spirit Airlines will have to wait until June before a federal court hears their appeal of a ruling that blocked JetBlue’s proposed $3.8 billion purchase of the smaller rival.

The schedule set Friday by the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston is a month later than the airlines had hoped. They asked for an expedited hearing in May so the court could rule before a July 24 deal-closing deadline in their merger agreement.

The appeals court ordered the airlines to file their pre-hearing briefs Feb. 26, with a response by the U.S. Justice Department due by April 11.