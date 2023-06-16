X

Court set to rule on Iowa governor's bid to reinstate strict abortion limits

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By HANNAH FINGERHUT and SCOTT McFETRIDGE, Associated Press
1 hour ago
An Iowa court ruling expected Friday could outlaw most abortions in the state or keep the procedure legal up to 20 weeks of pregnancy, at least for now

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa court ruling expected Friday could outlaw most abortions in the state or keep the procedure legal up to 20 weeks of pregnancy, at least for now.

Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds aims to reinstate the blocked 2018 “fetal heartbeat” law that does not allow abortions once cardiac activity can be detected, usually around six weeks of pregnancy and before many women know they are pregnant. Currently, abortions are allowed up to 20 weeks of pregnancy.

Most Republican-led states have severely curtailed access to abortion in the year since the U.S. Supreme Court stripped women's constitutional right to abortion by overturning Roe v. Wade and handing authority over the issue to states.

Reynolds signed the 2018 law despite state and federal court decisions at the time, including Roe, affirming a woman's constitutional right to abortion. Planned Parenthood sued and a state judge blocked the law the following year. Reynolds did not appeal the decision at the time.

In a separate case, the Iowa Supreme Court decided last year to reverse an opinion saying the state's constitution affirms a fundamental right to abortion. Roe was overturned a week later and Reynolds sought to dissolve the 2019 decision.

A state judge ruled last year that she had no authority to do so and Reynolds appealed to the state's Supreme Court, which is now far more conservative than when the law was first passed. Reynolds appointed five of the court's seven members.

The court on Thursday listed the abortion case among opinions likely to be filed Friday.

Although called a “fetal heartbeat” law, the measure does not easily translate to medical science. At the point where advanced technology can detect the first visual flutter, the embryo isn’t yet a fetus and does not have a heart. An embryo is termed a fetus eight weeks after fertilization.

The Iowa law contains exceptions for medical emergencies, including threats to the mother’s life, rape, incest and fetal abnormality.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Biden taps Atlanta native Michael Tyler as campaign communications director 9h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Gwinnett County school board adopts $3 billion budget
4h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Georgia makes moves to reduce impact of its Milestones exam scores
10h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Report: Solar energy is growing in Georgia, but there’s more to the story
9h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Report: Solar energy is growing in Georgia, but there’s more to the story
9h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Black Hammer cases move forward in federal, state courts
10h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Thousands of Sudanese fleeing fighting with no travel documents trapped on the border...
22m ago
Ohtani gets the win, ties for the MLB HR lead as the Angels beat the Rangers 5-3
25m ago
Tornado devastates Texas Panhandle town, killing 3 and injuring dozens
48m ago
Featured

University System of Georgia says data could be exposed in security breach
14h ago
Books N Bros makes reading cool for African American boys
Southern Baptists approve ouster of megachurch over female pastors
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top