ajc logo
X

Court rules NY Democrats gerrymandered district boundaries

FILE - A partial views of the New York state Capitol building, left, is shown next to the state Appellate court building in foreground, right, Monday, April 4, 2022, in Albany, N.Y. A panel of five mid-level New York appellate judges have ruled on Thursday, April 21, 2022 that state Democrats engaged in gerrymandering when drawing new congressional district boundaries for the next decade. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - A partial views of the New York state Capitol building, left, is shown next to the state Appellate court building in foreground, right, Monday, April 4, 2022, in Albany, N.Y. A panel of five mid-level New York appellate judges have ruled on Thursday, April 21, 2022 that state Democrats engaged in gerrymandering when drawing new congressional district boundaries for the next decade. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)

National & World News
Updated 6 hours ago
A panel of five mid-level New York appellate judges have ruled that state Democrats engaged in gerrymandering when drawing new congressional district boundaries for the next decade

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York state Democrats engaged in gerrymandering when drawing new congressional district boundaries for the next decade, a panel of five mid-level appellate judges ruled Thursday.

In a divided 3-2 ruling, the majority found the congressional map was unconstitutional — a decision that, if upheld, would block the use of those district lines for the upcoming midterm elections in November.

The court found Democratic lawmakers acted within their power to approve the maps, after a bipartisan redistricting commission failed to do so earlier this year. But the judges ruled the 2022 congressional map itself “was drawn to discourage competition and favor Democrats.”

Democrats’ attorneys had argued the maps were fair to Republicans, who lost their decadeslong control of the state Senate in 2018 but have won some swing districts. Democrats said the new maps protect minority voting rights and reflect population loss in upstate communities once considered Republican strongholds.

Republicans represent about 22% of registered New York voters, and currently hold eight of the state’s 27 seats in Congress. But New York now gets one less seat following the 2020 Census, and the new maps would have given Democrats a strong majority of registered voters in 22 of the state’s 26 congressional districts.

The GOP lawsuit cited computer simulations by election analyst Sean Trende, who found the maps were gerrymandered.

The court relied on that analysis in its ruling.

“Trende was accepted by the parties as an expert in elections analysis with particular knowledge of redistricting. His direct testimony and his expert reports also were received in evidence without objection,” the judges wrote.

Former Republican Congressman John Faso, an advisor to the petitioners who brought the lawsuit, said he's happy with the ruling and said the congressional map was “an egregious, unconstitutional gerrymander.”

Legislative leaders indicated they would appeal the decision to the New York Court of Appeals, the state's highest court.

Mike Murphy, a spokesperson Democratic Senate Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, said he was pleased the court affirmed that the Legislature acted within its power to approve the maps.

“The newly-drawn (state) Senate and Assembly maps are now valid," he said. "We always knew this case would end at the Court of Appeals and look forward to being heard on our appeal to uphold the Congressional map as well.”

The Court of Appeals is expected to hear the case soon, potentially by next week.

So far this election cycle, courts have intervened to block maps they found to be Republican gerrymanders in North Carolina, Ohio and Pennsylvania, and a Democratic gerrymander in Maryland. Such decisions have led to delayed primaries in North Carolina, Ohio and Maryland.

Editors' Picks
A small plane crashed near the General Mills factory in Covington on Thursday evening.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

No survivors in fiery plane crash near General Mills factory in Covington7h ago
Several children lived in this Loganville home that was set ablaze by one of the siblings Sunday morning, according to police. A 10-year-old girl died in the fire.

Cops: Loganville teen confessed to deputies at church about setting house on fire
9h ago
DeKalb County officials demolish a home as part of their efforts to address blight in Stone Mountain on Friday, April 1, 2022. STEVE SCHAEFER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

Credit: Steve Schaefer

‘The system is broken’: Officials search for fixes to city demolition process
13h ago
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome, is expected to testify during a hearing Friday in a Georgia administrative court that is considering a challenge filed by five voters in her district seeking to remove her from the ballot. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Marjorie Greene expected to testify in hearing on challenge to her candidacy
13h ago
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome, is expected to testify during a hearing Friday in a Georgia administrative court that is considering a challenge filed by five voters in her district seeking to remove her from the ballot. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Marjorie Greene expected to testify in hearing on challenge to her candidacy
13h ago
Stanley Henderson was arrested and charged with murder related to the killing of 51-year-old security guard Anthony Frazier outside of a southwest Atlanta strip mall.

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Man arrested in restaurant security guard’s ‘barbaric’ killing
12h ago
The Latest
Afghan IS group claims series of bombings targeting Shiites
13m ago
France issues arrest warrant for disgraced auto tycoon Ghosn
38m ago
Live updates | Sweden to help repair Ukraine's power network
46m ago
Featured
Christian Eppinger, 22, who is accused of shooting an Atlanta police officer, was granted bond earlier this week. A hearing was held Thursday night to reconsider that bond.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Fulton judge raises bond for suspect accused of shooting officer
7h ago
Stacey Abrams to deliver Spelman College’s commencement address
12h ago
13-year-old arrested in shooting at DeKalb skating rink
11h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top