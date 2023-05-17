X

Court rejects Elizabeth Holmes' motion to stay out of prison while on appeal

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By The Associated Press
Updated 23 minutes ago
Disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes has once again lost her bid to stay out of prison while she appeals her fraud conviction tied to a blood-testing hoax that bilked investors

Disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes has once again lost her bid to stay out of prison while she appeals her fraud conviction tied to a blood-testing hoax that bilked investors.

In a one-page ruling, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit ruled Tuesday that Holmes' appeal did not show that she would have received a shorter sentence or have her conviction reversed due to errors made during her trial.

Holmes’ 11-year prison sentence is scheduled to start roughly 20 years after she dropped out of Stanford University when she was 19 years old to start Theranos in Palo Alto, California — the same city where William Hewlett and David Packard founded a company bearing their surnames in a small garage and planted the seeds of what grew into Silicon Valley.

Holmes has been free on bail since a jury convicted her on four counts of fraud and conspiracy in January 2022. The verdict followed a four-month trial revolving around her downfall from a rising Silicon Valley star to an alleged scam artist chasing fame and fortune while fleecing investors and endangering the health of patients relying on Theranos' flawed blood tests.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Court lifts ‘disaffiliation’ vote ‘pause’ on UMC North Georgia Churches 2h ago

‘Keep your hands up!’: Police release footage of Midtown shooting suspect’s arrest
2h ago

‘The child was being starved to death’: Griffin couple arrested in abuse case
3h ago

Georgia House panel reviewing bill to hike legislator pensions 50%
5h ago

Georgia House panel reviewing bill to hike legislator pensions 50%
5h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

LATEST RESULTS: Metro Atlanta Election
The Latest

Credit: AP

New Washington law keeps drugs illegal, boosts resources for housing and treatment
9m ago
Germán ejected, Judge booed as allegations of cheating swirl around Yankees
10m ago
Missouri terminates emergency rule to limit trans care for minors, some adults
12m ago
Featured

Credit: Gus Kaufman Jr.

How to join the Atlanta residents who taking to birding, or birdwatching
9h ago
What to Watch: Clues about voter sentiment could emerge from Kentucky, Pennsylvania...
PHOTOS: Georgia college graduations 2023
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top