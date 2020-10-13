Court reinstates Texas limit on ballot drop-off locations

The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals late Monday issued a stay of a federal judge's ruling on Friday that Republican Gov. Greg Abbott's order is a likely violation of a voter's right to vote. Early voting was starting Tuesday in Texas.

“Leaving the Governor’s October 1 Proclamation in place still gives Texas absentee voters many ways to cast their ballots in the November 3 election," Judge Stuart Kyle Duncan wrote in the opinion. "These methods for remote voting outstrip what Texas law previously permitted in a pre-COVID world. The October 1 Proclamation abridges no one’s right to vote.”