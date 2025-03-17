Breaking: Kemp seeks approval for state law officers to enforce federal immigration law
Court puts a temporary hold on releasing records related to the deaths of Gene Hackman and his wife

A New Mexico court has granted a temporary restraining order against the release of certain records related to the investigation into the recent deaths of actor Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa
Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza, right, and Santa Fe Fire Chief Brian Moya answer questions about the investigation into the deaths of actor Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa during a news conference in Santa Fe, N.M., Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan)

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza, right, and Santa Fe Fire Chief Brian Moya answer questions about the investigation into the deaths of actor Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa during a news conference in Santa Fe, N.M., Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan)
1 minute ago

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico court granted a temporary restraining order Monday against the release of certain records related to the investigation into the recent deaths of actor Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa.

The order is in response to a request by Julia Peters, a representative for the couple's estate. She urged in a motion filed last week that the court seal records in the case to protect the family's right to privacy in grief under the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

Peters emphasized the possibly shocking nature of photographs and video in the investigation and potential for their dissemination by media.

A hearing has been scheduled for later this month to argue the merits of the request.

Hackman and Arakawa were found dead in their Santa Fe home in late February. Authorities have confirmed that Hackman died of heart disease with complications from Alzheimer's disease about a week after hantavirus pulmonary syndrome — a rare, rodent-borne disease — took the life of his wife.

The request to seal the records described the couple’s discrete lifestyle in Santa Fe since Hackman’s retirement. The state capital is known as a refuge for celebrities, artists and authors.

New Mexico’s open records law blocks public access to sensitive images, including depictions of people who are deceased. Experts also say that some medical information is not considered public record under the state Inspection of Public Records Act.

Still, the bulk of death investigations by law enforcement and autopsy reports by medical investigators are typically considered public records under state law in the spirit of ensuring government transparency and accountability.

The order granted Monday lists any and all photographs and videos showing the couple's bodies and the interior of their home. Certain footage from the body cameras of the sheriff's deputies who responded to the home is included along with records from the state Office of the Medical Investigator.

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza, center, answers questions about the investigation into the deaths of actor Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa during a news conference in Santa Fe, New Mexico, on Friday, March 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan)

Credit: AP

Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) sits not he bench during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs in San Antonio, Monday, March 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Credit: AP

Superintendent Bryan Johnson (right) interacts with 11-year-old student Ronnie Burks during Sylvan Hills Middle School’s first day of class on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in Atlanta. (AJC file)

Credit: Ziyu Julian Zhu/AJC

