Court orders South Korea to specify plans to cut carbon emissions through 2049

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s Constitutional Court on Thursday ordered the government to back its climate goals with more concrete plans for action through 2049, handing a partial victory to climate campaigners who say the country’s failure to cut emissions faster amounts to a violation of their rights.

The court, which weighs the constitutionality of laws, issued the assessment while ruling on four climate cases raised by 254 plaintiffs, including many young people who were children or teenagers when they began filing the complaints against the government and lawmakers in 2020.

They argued that South Korea’s current goal of cutting carbon emissions by 35% from 2018 levels by 2030 is inadequate to manage the impact of climate change and that such objectives weren’t backed by sufficient implementation plans.