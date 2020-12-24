Court orders release of man charged in Daniel Pearl killing

The acquittal is now being appealed separately by both the government and Pearl’s family. The government has opposed Sheikh’s release, saying it would endanger the public. The Supreme Court will resume its hearing on Jan. 5.

Sheikh was convicted of helping lure Pearl to a meeting in the southern Pakistani port city of Karachi, in which he was kidnapped. Pearl had been investigating the link between Pakistani militants and Richard C. Reid, dubbed the “Shoe Bomber” after trying to blow up a flight from Paris to Miami with explosives hidden in his shoes.

A gruesome video of Pearl’s beheading was sent to the U.S. consulate. The 38-year-old Wall Street Journal reporter from Encino, California was abducted Jan. 23, 2002.

In Sheikh’s original trial, emails between Sheikh and Pearl presented in court showed Sheikh gained Pearl’s confidence sharing their experiences as both waited for the birth of their first child. Pearl’s wife Marianne Pearl gave birth to a son, Adam, in May 2002.

Evidence entered into court accused Sheikh of luring Pearl to his death, giving the American journalist a false sense of security as he promised to introduce him to a cleric with militant links.

Mehmood A. Sheikh, center, a defense lawyer for British-born Pakistani Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, who is charged in the 2002 murder of American journalist Daniel Pearl, talks to a journalists outside the Sindh High Court, in Karachi, Pakistan, Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020. The provincial court overturned a Supreme Court Decision that Sheikh should remain in custody during an appeal of his acquittal on charges he murdered Pearl. (AP Photo/Adil Jawad) Credit: Adil Jawad Credit: Adil Jawad