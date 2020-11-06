Court orders FDA to assess environmental impact of GM salmon

The FDA said in a statement that its approval of the salmon remains in place but did not address the judges ruling on the adequacy of its environmental assessment.

To ensure the fish do not escape and breed with wild fish, Massachusetts-based AquaBounty says its salmon are raised in tanks and bred to be female and sterile.

But advocacy groups maintain the company’s own tests have shown it’s not 100% certain the fish would be sterile, and that the risk of fish escaping into waters could grow if the company were to expand operations.

In his ruling, Judge Chhabria noted that the FDA determined the probability of the salmon escaping and surviving in the wild to be quite low. But he said the company's production could expand, and that “with every new facility built, the possibility of exposure grows.” And even if it’s unlikely the fish could get into the wild, he said the FDA was still required to assess the consequences of the possibility.

AquaBounty fish are Atlantic salmon injected with DNA from other fish species that makes them grow faster. The salmon already has been sold in limited quantities in Canada, where it doesn’t have to be labeled as genetically modified, the company has said.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.