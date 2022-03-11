Court: London police acted unlawfully to stop Everard vigil

The four vigil organizers took the police to court, arguing the force’s decisions before the event breached their human rights to freedom of speech and assembly.

Two High Court judges agreed, ruling Friday that by telling organizers the protest would be unlawful, police “interfered with the claimants’ rights because each (statement) had a ‘chilling effect’ and made at least some causal contribution to the decision to cancel the vigil.”

The judges said the police force “failed to perform its legal duty to consider whether the claimants might have a reasonable excuse for holding the gathering.”

Theodora Middleton, a lawyer for the organizers, called the court ruling “a victory for women” and said it set “a powerful precedent for protest rights.”

The police force said it would consider whether to appeal.

Police handling of the Everard case was one of a string of controversies that have undermined public confidence in the force and led the head of the Metropolitan Police, Commissioner Cressida Dick, to announce her resignation last month.