Court hearing set for Nov. 14 as Oregon State, Washington State fight for control of Pac-12

A hearing has been set for Nov. 14 in Oregon State and Washington State’s legal fight with the Pac-12 and its departing members to govern the conference and control its assets

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

A hearing has been set for Nov. 14 in Oregon State and Washington State's legal fight with the Pac-12 and its departing members to gain control of the conference and its assets.

The preliminary injunction hearing will be held in Washington Superior Court in Whitman County in front of the same judge who granted a temporary restraining order to the two schools earlier this month.

Judge Gary Libey's ruling blocked a board of directors meeting with conference Commissioner George Kliavkoff and university leaders from schools that have announced plans to leave the Pac-12 next year.

The latest filing in the case was dated Wednesday.

Still to be determined is exactly who should be allowed to make up conference's board and vote on business matters that could impact the future of the league.

Oregon State and Washington State contend that eight schools —- Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Utah, Oregon, Washington, Stanford and California — forfeited their right to be on the board when they announced their intentions to join other conferences next year.

Oregon State and Washington State leaders have said they would like to rebuild the Pac-12, take control of its assets — and liabilities — along with its intellectual property. The schools fear the departing members could stand in the way of keeping the Pac-12 alive, possibly even voting to dissolve the conference.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

Editors' Picks

Credit: Georgia Department of Transportation

BREAKING UPDATE
Bridge over I-285 in Sandy Springs will remain closed until summer 20241h ago

Credit: AP

BREAKING NEWS
Trump will not seek to move Fulton case to federal court
2h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

‘Not the norm’: Fatal triple shooting rocks West End neighborhood
3h ago

Credit: Contributed

Woman killed in Marietta crash while helping driver remembered as selfless
5h ago

Credit: Contributed

Woman killed in Marietta crash while helping driver remembered as selfless
5h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

U.S. Senate flips on dress code as Georgia legislators make AJC best-dressed list
8h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

A man is shot and wounded as tempers flare in New Mexico over the statue of a Spanish...
8m ago
New California law raises minimum wage for fast food workers to $20 per hour, among...
14m ago
Louisiana citrus farmers are seeing a mass influx of salt water that could threaten...
23m ago
Featured

Credit: Courtesy of Georgia Tech Athletics

5 things to know about Georgia Tech’s matchup with Bowling Green
7h ago
Delta to adjust harsh SkyMiles policy changes for elite frequent flyers
7 metro Atlanta pop-ups to check out for burgers, burritos, beef and more
7h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top