Court for women's NCAA Tournament in Portland has 3-point lines with different distances

The 3-point line for the women’s NCAA Tournament at Moda Center had a discrepancy in distance at each end of the court that went unnoticed through four games over two days before Texas and North Carolina State were informed of the problem ahead of their Elite Eight matchup
Texas coach Vic Schaefer shouts to players during the first half of the team's Elite Eight college basketball game against North Carolina State in the women's NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 31, 2024, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Steve Dykes)
By TIM BOOTH – Associated Press
34 minutes ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The 3-point line for the women's NCAA Tournament at Moda Center had a discrepancy in distance at each end of the court that went unnoticed through four games over two days before Texas and North Carolina State were informed of the problem ahead of their Elite Eight matchup on Sunday.

The teams' coaches agreed to play Sunday's game as scheduled with the mismatched 3-point lines rather than delay it, the NCAA said in a statement.

“The NCAA was notified (Sunday) that the 3-point lines on the court at Moda Center in Portland are not the same distance. The two head coaches were made aware of the discrepancy and elected to play a complete game on the court as is, rather than correcting the court and delaying the game,” the statement said.

Four Sweet 16 games on Friday and Saturday were played without any of the participating teams saying anything publicly about a problem with the court.

During pregame warmups, Texas coach Vic Schaefer and N.C. State coach Wes Moore were informed that the 3-point line distance at the top of the key was different on both ends of the floor. The distance between the top of the key and the 3-point line was shorter at one end.

NCAA officials were asked to measure the distance and brought out a tape measure to verify the distance about 15 minutes before tip-off. After discussions between NCAA representatives, the coaches and officials, the game went on as scheduled.

NCAA said the court would be corrected before Monday's Elite Eight matchup between Southern California and UConn.

AP March Madness bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-womens-bracket/ and coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness

