Court extends hold on Louisiana law requiring the Ten Commandments in classrooms

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana's plan to make all of the state's public school classrooms post the Ten Commandments remains blocked under an order Wednesday by a federal appeals court in New Orleans.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected a state request to temporarily stay an earlier order by U.S. District Judge John deGravelles in Baton Rouge while litigation continues. DeGravelles ruled that the law, which the Republican-dominated Legislature passed earlier this year, was "overtly religious" and "unconstitutional on its face." He also said it amounted to unconstitutional religious government coercion of students, who are legally required to attend school.

Republican Gov. Jeff Landry signed the bill into law in June, prompting a group of Louisiana public school parents of different faiths to sue. They argue the law violates the First Amendment's provisions forbidding the government from establishing a religion or blocking the free exercise of it. They also say the proposed poster-sized display would isolate students, especially those who are not Christian. The parents further argue that the version of the Ten Commandments specified in the law is favored by many protestants and doesn't match any version found in Jewish tradition.