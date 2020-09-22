Court, COVID, race are topics for first Trump-Biden debate

The nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates on Tuesday announced the six topics for the first face-to-face event scheduled for Sept. 29 in Cleveland. The topics were selected by the debate's moderator, Fox News' Chris Wallace, and will each be the subject of 15-minute “blocks” in the debate.

The topics are: “The Trump and Biden Records," “The Supreme Court," ”Covid-19," “The Economy,” “Race and Violence in our Cities,” and “The Integrity of the Election."