Court: Browns QB Watson must address history with therapists

As part of those civil lawsuits, the women's attorneys want Watson to answer written “requests for admission” about whether he had sex with the 18 therapists who backed him after the first lawsuits against him were filed in March 2021.

The plaintiffs’ attorneys say the answers would demonstrate a pattern and motives for setting up the massages.

At Tuesday's hearing, Harris County District Court Judge Rabeea Sultan Collier ruled in the plaintiff's favor, USA Today said. Watson's attorney asked for the reasoning but Collier didn't explain.

“The objection is overruled,” the judge said in response. “Thank you.”

Watson, a three-time Pro Bowler, did not play last season after asking the Texans to trade him. When the first grand jury chose not to indict Watson, it triggered a bidding war by the Browns and several NFL teams.

Watson initially turned down the Browns before changing his mind, waiving his no-trade clause and signing a record five-year, $230 million fully guaranteed contract with Cleveland.

Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam said they initially struggled with the decision to pursue Watson, knowing it would not be popular with many fans. However, they said they became more comfortable with signing him after meeting with Watson and learning more about him.

When introduced by Cleveland late last month, Watson told the media: "I've never assaulted or disrespected or harassed any woman in my life. I've never done these things people are alleging." It was the first time he had answered direct questions about the allegations.

Watson still faces likely discipline by the NFL.

Last week, Commissioner Roger Goodell said there was no timetable on the league's investigation into Watson's off-field behavior. An independent arbitrator will determine whether Watson violated the league's personal-conduct policy before Goodell issues any penalty.

