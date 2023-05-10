BreakingNews
Cobb police, GBI at scene of officer-involved shooting in Lithia Springs
X

Court annuls EU approval of German billions for Lufthansa

National & World News
1 hour ago
A top European Union court has ruled that the EU was wrong to approve a plan for Germany to come to the rescue of Lufthansa with billions of euros in state aid to help the airline deal with the impact of COVID-19 restrictions

BRUSSELS (AP) — A top European Union court on Wednesday ruled the EU was wrong to approve a plan for Germany to come to the rescue of Lufthansa with billions of euros in state aid to help the airline deal with the impact of COVID-19 restrictions.

In June 2020, Germany notified the EU’s executive branch, the European Commission, of its intention to provide 6 billion euros ($6.6 billion) in aid to Lufthansa. The 27 EU member countries must seek commission approval when supplying financial support to companies.

The EU’s General Court ruled that the commission “committed several errors” in making its positive assessment of the move, following an appeal to the Luxembourg-based tribunal by low-cost carrier Ryanair.

It was not immediately clear what impact the ruling might have on Germany, or on other state aid that was approved at the time with the aim of helping to keep Europe’s airlines afloat during the pandemic.

Among the errors, a statement from the court said, was to consider “that Lufthansa was unable to obtain financing on the markets for the entirety of its needs,” and “by failing to require a mechanism incentivizing Lufthansa to buy back Germany’s shareholding as quickly as possible.”

It also said that the commission acted incorrectly “by denying that Lufthansa held significant market power at certain airports, and by accepting various commitments that do not ensure that effective competition on the market is preserved.”

The commission is the EU’s anti-trust watchdog. As pandemic restrictions in 2020 brought travel to a halt and threatened the very existence of airlines, it eased its policies, approving billions of euros in support for national flag-carriers.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

UGA football team declines invitation to White House celebration11h ago

Cobb police, GBI at scene of officer-involved shooting in Lithia Springs
1h ago

Credit: Richard Elliott, WSB-TV

TORPY: 2020 election lunacy deposits Georgia GOP chief in a legal stew
47m ago

Credit: AP

Trump appearing at CNN town hall after sex assault verdict
56m ago

Credit: AP

Trump appearing at CNN town hall after sex assault verdict
56m ago

Credit: Courtesy of Juanita Ramos

RHONE: More single women are homeowners, but obstacles still exist
47m ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Israel: Rocket attack underway from Gaza on southern Israel
3m ago
Prosecutors want 25-year sentence in Texas protest killing
7m ago
Swiss villagers told to evacuate over Alpine rockslide alert
9m ago
Featured

Credit: TNS

OPINION: How will AI change politics? It already has
Atlanta area high school graduation dates
AJC SPRING DINING GUIDE: Welcome to the best of baking in metro Atlanta
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top