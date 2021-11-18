Couple's $86M award in Monsanto pesticide case stands

Brent Wisner, a lawyer for the Pilliods, told the San Francisco Chronicle the verdict "was based on solid science and unanimous law" and the company should halt its "frivolous appeals."

Bayer announced over the summer that it would stop selling the current version of Roundup for home and garden use in U.S. stores, starting in 2023.

Bayer said it would replace the herbicide’s main ingredient, glyphosate, with an unspecified active ingredient, subject to federal and state approval, while continuing to sell Roundup with glyphosate for farm use.

Bayer has agreed to pay $10 billion to settle thousands of lawsuits that have already been filed in state and federal courts and has sought, unsuccessfully so far, to resolve future lawsuits with a settlement fund of up to $2 billion, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.