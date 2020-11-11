Couple complain Animal Planet show cast them as pot growers

In a lawsuit, the Mansfields allege that the episode created a false impression of them by connecting them to the marijuana. They also allege that neighbors and others were still able to identify them, and that they didn't give permission to be filmed.

But the episode shows the Mansfields were innocent of any connections to the marijuana operation, said Michael Lewis, a lawyer for the show’s production companies. He told the court that ruling against his clients could have a chilling effect on a free press and other First Amendment protections.